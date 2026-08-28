West Bengal health minister's remarks against body donation trigger backlash from medical fraternity

KOLKATA: West Bengal Health Minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee, a registered medical practitioner by profession, has urged people not to donate their bodies after death while encouraging organ donation, prompting strong protests from members of the medical fraternity.

Addressing a programme on eye donation in Salt Lake on Thursday, Dr Mukherjee said, “Body donation is not a necessity. Bengali enthusiasts of our state often say that they have decided to donate whole body. I would like to request you don’t do this please.”

He said, “Organ donation is a necessity but not the body donation. Former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu had also donated his body but it’s of no use.”

The health minister’s remarks triggered controversy on Friday, with social activists involved in the movement promoting body donation after death and doctors opposing his views.

Sudipta Raha of Ganadarpan, a non-governmental social organisation that has been promoting body donation in the state since 1986 for medical education and research, told the media that the purpose of the two types of donations is not the same.

“Both types of donations are necessary. Each medical college requires around 10 to 14 bodies every year for its students. During workshops, government medical colleges look for donated bodies after deaths, while private teaching hospitals demand more,” Raha said.