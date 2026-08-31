Left students repaint graffiti on Jadavpur University walls hours after it was erased by authorities

KOLKATA: Left-leaning students at the Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata ‘reclaimed’ the walls and repainted graffiti hours after that were erased by the university authorities on Saturday when the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari instructed to take proper and necessary action raising objections to some writings.

Repainting graffiti came back again on the erased portion of the walls inside the JU campus.

On Monday morning, writings quoting statements “We have no compassion/And we ask no compassion from you/When our turn comes, we shall not make excuses for the terror” of Karl Marx were found on the erased portion of a wall inside the campus.

The university authorities could not confirm anything about who were instrumental behind ‘reclaiming’ the walls with such writings so far till this afternoon. But the Left-leaning student organisations mainly the CPI-M-affiliated SFI has already announced its programme ‘take back your walls’ on wall-writings at the university around 12.30 pm today.

On Saturday, during a meeting outside the campus the Chief Minister had urged the JU authorities to erase the writings and graffiti claiming them ‘anti-national’.

Suvendu had also objected to graffiti such as “Red Salute to Kisenji” and “Free Free Palestine” in an address at a gathering outside the JU campus on Saturday.