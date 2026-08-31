TMC MP Derek O'Brien skips appearance before police, questions summons in scuffle episode

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Monday skipped his appearance before Kolkata Police in connection with last week’s scuffle outside party MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street, with his lawyers questioning the validity of the summons.

O’Brien had been summoned to appear at Shakespeare Sarani police station at noon for questioning over the August 27 confrontation during a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) drive to remove an allegedly unauthorised hoarding from the premises.

His lawyers informed the police that the summons was “not in order” and that the TMC MP would therefore not appear before the investigating officer on Monday.