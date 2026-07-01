Ritabrata Banerjee faction to stake claim to TMC symbol before ECI

KOLKATA: The battle for control of the Trinamool Congress escalated on Wednesday as the rival faction led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), staking claim to the party's symbol and organisational control.

The ECI has scheduled a hearing with the Ritabrata camp before its full bench at around 12 noon on Thursday.

The delegation, comprising Ritabrata Banerjee and nine rebel MLAs who claim to represent the "real Trinamool", will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the other Election Commissioners at Nirvachan Sadan.

Political observers said the meeting assumes significance as the Mamata Banerjee-led faction has already lodged two police complaints against the dissident group, while Kolkata Police denied permission to both camps to hold separate July 21 'Martyrs' Day' rallies at Esplanade.

"We had made a submission before the Election Commission and were trying to meet the Chief Election Commissioner to stake our claim. The CEC has agreed to hear us before a full bench of the Election Commission," Ritabrata Banerjee told reporters before leaving for New Delhi.

"When we sit before the bench on Thursday, we will present our case," he added.

The 10-member delegation also includes former state minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

The Ritabrata faction had earlier held a meeting at a hotel in New Town on June 21, where it constituted a 30-member national working committee, claiming to be the "real Trinamool". Veteran Howrah Central MLA Arup Roy was appointed chairman of the committee, replacing Mamata Banerjee, while Abhishek Banerjee was removed as the party's national general secretary.

On June 23, the dissident legislators also met the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to stake claim to the party's symbol and subsequently informed the ECI of the discussions while seeking an appointment with the Chief Election Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Dola Sen, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Mamata Banerjee camp, lodged separate complaints at Kalighat and New Town police stations on Sunday against the rebel legislators led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

She accused the dissident leaders of using the party's name, symbol and organisational designations to mislead party workers and supporters.

The complaint at Kalighat police station named Ritabrata Banerjee along with Arup Roy, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Biplab Mitra.