TMC's Mahua Moitra alleges BJP workers hurled eggs at her in West Bengal's Nadia

In the video, she alleged: "After the change of government in the state, law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. These are not ordinary people; they are BJP workers."

In another post on X, the Krishnanagar MP wrote: "Hello @DGPWestBengal @WBPolice... past 2 hours & your police is watching the fun & not dispersing the mob. They want me to flee & they will pelt eggs /stones while I enter my car. Please do your job. Disperse the mob."

"These are no public outbursts. These are coordinated BJP attacks. See the BJP flags," she added.

A senior police officer said police and central security personnel reached the scene shortly afterwards and dispersed the protesters after speaking to them.

The incident is not the first involving Moitra.

On 13 June, BJP Mahila Morcha workers gathered outside the Krishnanagar district court, where the Trinamool MP was due to appear in connection with a case, and allegedly attempted to hurl eggs at her.

Reacting to that incident, Moitra had said: "I will take action against every one of them. I will go to the police station. If the police are not with us, I will move the High Court. If necessary, I will approach the Supreme Court."

(With inputs from PTI)