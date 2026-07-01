West Bengal launches VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme, replacing MGNREGA from July 1

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has formally notified the VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme, which will replace MGNREGA from July 1, pledging 125 days of wage employment per eligible rural household each financial year.
The scheme, titled Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), is expected to benefit around 2.56 crore job card holders across the state and aligns with the national vision of “Viksit Bharat at 2047”.
According to a statement from the Panchayats and Rural Development Department, the programme will prioritise four key areas: water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure, and initiatives aimed at mitigating the impact of extreme weather events.
Rural works will be planned through the ‘Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan’, prepared by gram panchayats and integrated with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.
The scheme will be jointly funded by the Centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio. The Union Ministry of Rural Development has approved a central share of Rs 8,508 crore, while the state government has allocated Rs 5,672 crore.
Wage payments will be made via the DBT-SPARSH system, with non-wage payments processed through the SNA-SPARSH module. The expenditure structure will consist of 60% wages and 40% materials, with restrictions on labour-displacing machinery to maximise employment generation.
District magistrates and sub-divisional officers will serve as programme coordinators, while block development officers will act as programme officers. Gram panchayats will handle beneficiary registration, planning, execution of works, and record maintenance.
(With inputs from PTI)