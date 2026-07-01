West Bengal launches VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme, replacing MGNREGA from July 1

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has formally notified the VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme, which will replace MGNREGA from July 1, pledging 125 days of wage employment per eligible rural household each financial year.

The scheme, titled Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), is expected to benefit around 2.56 crore job card holders across the state and aligns with the national vision of “Viksit Bharat at 2047”.

According to a statement from the Panchayats and Rural Development Department, the programme will prioritise four key areas: water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure, and initiatives aimed at mitigating the impact of extreme weather events.

Rural works will be planned through the ‘Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan’, prepared by gram panchayats and integrated with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.