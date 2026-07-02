Calcutta HC directs private bank to disclose corpus held in TMC's frozen accounts

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the private bank authority to disclose the corpus held in the three accounts belonging to the Trinamool Congress, the debit operations of which had been frozen after complaints from the rebel faction.

While hearing a plea filed by the party supremo Mamata Banerjee-led faction against the debit freeze, the court questioned the haste in which the action was taken and allowed the Bidhannagar Police to place records before it on the next date of hearing regarding the investigation.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said the matter will be heard again on July 8 and directed the concerned private bank authority to disclose before it the corpus lying in the three accounts of the TMC by July 7.

Representing the Bidhannagar Police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the court to defer passing any interim order in the matter for a few days.

Stating that the police have conducted an investigation, Mehta said that he will place before the court records to show that money was being siphoned off.

Mehta said the question is which of the two TMC factions can operate the bank accounts.

Justice Bhattacharyya said the court is contemplating whether these three accounts can be allowed to be operated by joint special officers, who would be retired judges of the court, during the pendency of the petition.