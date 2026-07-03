TMC July 21 rally: Calcutta HC directs Mamata, Abhishek to file affidavits in contempt petition

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to file affidavits in a contempt petition alleging violation of the court's direction on blocking arterial roads during the party's July 21 Martyrs' Day rally in 2025.

The petitioner alleged contempt of the high court's order passed in May, 2018, which had directed that public meetings or gatherings on thoroughfares must not cause total blockage of the road.

A division bench presided by Justice Arijit Banerjee directed Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to file affidavits within the next four weeks stating their position over the allegation in the contempt petition.

The court directed the petitioner to file his affidavit in reply to the contention of the TMC leaders within the subsequent two weeks.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, directed that the matter will appear for next hearing on August 17.