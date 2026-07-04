Setback for Mamata Banerjee as Chandrima Bhattacharya resigns as Bengal TMC chief

KOLKATA: Amid an ongoing exodus of leaders from the Trinamool Congress, the party's West Bengal unit president, Chandrima Bhattacharya, resigned from all her party posts on Saturday.

Bhattacharya also resigned from all other positions she held in the party.

The resignation of Chandrima Bhattacharya, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, comes barely a month after she took charge as the Trinamool Congress' West Bengal unit president following the party's Assembly election defeat.

Bhattacharya's resignation comes shortly after her son, Sourav Basu, joined the Trinamool Congress faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

A former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government and a senior party leader, Bhattacharya also stepped down as the party's authorised signatory for its bank accounts and as Mamata Banerjee's authorised representative before the Election Commission.

Bhattacharya was appointed Bengal president at the party's national working committee meeting held at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on June 5, replacing senior leader Subrata Bakshi.

A three-time MLA, Bhattacharya was defeated by BJP's Sourav Sikdar from the Dum Dum Uttar Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from PTI)