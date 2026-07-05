IAS officer Dushyant Nariala appointed chairman of West Bengal school recruitment body

KOLKATA: Senior IAS officer Dushyant Nariala has been appointed chairman of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC), according to an official notification.

A 1993-batch IAS officer, Nariala is currently serving as the Principal Resident Commissioner of the state in New Delhi. He also holds additional responsibilities as Director General of the Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute (NSATI) and Chairman of the State National Tobacco Control Cell Steering Committee.

As per the notification issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department on Saturday, he will take on the additional charge of WBCSSC chairman alongside his existing duties until further orders.