Protesters lynch man, block roads, disrupt train services over alleged rape, murder of minor in Baruipur

KOLKATA: A person was lynched as violent protests rocked the Baruipur area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday after the body of a 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was recovered from the Surjyapur Haat.

The body was found stuffed in a sack in the Surjyapur Haat of the Baruipur area on Sunday morning.

According to police, the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon after she left home to buy a gift for her friend's birthday. Family members of the girl alleged that four persons had forcibly taken her away.

Meanwhile, one person, who was allegedly seen with the suspects in the case, was lynched by the angry mob.

They also blocked the railway tracks, disrupting train services in the Sealdah-Namkhana line for more than an hour. The protesters also blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar road for five hours, prompting the intervention of Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari.

The protesters hurled stones at the police team that arrived at the site. Police resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.