ECI to hold RS by-polls on July 24 for three Bengal seats vacated by former TMC MPs

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for by-elections to three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, setting the stage for another politically significant contest in the state.

According to the poll panel, voting will be held on July 24, with the counting of votes taking place immediately after polling on the same day. The entire election process will be completed by July 29.

As per the notification issued by the Commission, the election process will formally commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on July 7. The last date for filing nominations has been fixed as July 14, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on July 15. Candidates will have until July 17 to withdraw their nominations before the contest enters its final phase.

The by-elections have become necessary following vacancies in the Upper House arising due to resignations of three TMC members - Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik - in quick succession earlier this month following the then ruling party led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a drubbing at the hands of the BJP.

The by-elections are expected to strengthen the BJP’s presence in the Upper House. Following the party secured a historic mandate in the Assembly elections and now enjoying the numbers required in the electoral college, the party is widely expected to win all three seats, thereby increasing its strength in the Rajjya Sabha.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Upper House on June 8, 2026, though his term was due to end on August 18, 2029. A senior TMC leader, Ray stepped down from both the Rajya Sabha and the party’s primary membership following the party’s electoral setbacks in assembly elections.