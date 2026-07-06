Right to profess religion not permission to hurt others' faith, says Calcutta HC; quashes man's job offer

The Calcutta High Court on Monday set aside a man's appointment as an assistant professor at a college over his objectionable social media posts, while observing that the right to profess one's religion cannot be construed as permission to hurt others' faith.

The court's remarks came while hearing a plea filed by the Ramkrishna Mission College in West Bengal's Narendrapur against a single bench's September 4, 2025, order, directing the institute to appoint Tamal Dasgupta as an assistant professor of English.

A division bench led by Justice Debangsu Basak and also comprising Justice Md.Shabbar Rashidi held the candidate's social media posts had the potential of hurting the sentiments of the followers of other religions.

Noting that Dasgupta expressed strong views about religions other than that of his own, it held the candidate's contention that his fundamental right of freedom of speech and to practice religion were affected by the college's decision to refuse him appointment cannot be accepted.

The court also noted that Dasgupta had made social media posts prior to the West Bengal College Service Commission's recommendation for his recruitment to the position, expressing strong views on religions, the conduct of the Ramkrishna Mission of which the college is a part, and the monks of the order.

Passing the judgment last week, the division bench said, "Every person has the fundamental right to profess his or her religion."

"Right to profess such religion, however, cannot be construed to mean that such person is permitted to hurt the faith or the religious sentiments of any other person," the court observed.