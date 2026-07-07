ED searches multiple Kolkata locations in probe into alleged 'suspect' funds routed through TMC accounts

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Kolkata in connection with a probe into the alleged routing of suspect funds through bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress.

About five premises are being covered in the capital city of West Bengal, officials told PTI.

Preliminary probe suggests that funds worth more than Rs 150 crore have been routed through aviation and travel companies, they said.

Premises of Carewell Aviation and its directors and a purported electoral trust has been covered in the searches, the ED officials said.

"The searches are being conducted as part of an ongoing investigation. Documents and other relevant records are being examined, and further details can be shared after the completion of the search operation," the official said, adding that the searches started early on Tuesday.

The agency officials are scrutinising financial records and other documents collected during the searches, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)