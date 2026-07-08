Mamata Banerjee slaps man during TMC protest march over Baruipur rape and murder

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slapped a man, reportedly a party worker, during a protest march in south Kolkata over the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

With permission from the Calcutta High Court, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress organised the march from Ballygunge Phari to Hazra Crossing on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, chaos broke out shortly after the march began when a section of the crowd, allegedly backed by the BJP, shouted "chor, chor" ("thief") slogans targeting TMC workers and supporters. The BJP also held a separate march in the area.

The two groups allegedly clashed despite a heavy police deployment led by senior officials. TMC workers claimed BJP supporters attacked them while raising the slogans and played loud music through a DJ system to disrupt the rally.

Banerjee came out of her Kalighat residence after learning about the disturbance and found a large crowd gathered there. According to the report, as the situation escalated, she lost her temper and slapped a man on the face. She also allegedly struck several others on their backs.

"She is mentally upset and suffering from restlessness after she was voted out of power by people in the state in the recent elections. This kind of behaviour is really unfortunate as she could not accept the defeat," Union Minister of State for Education and former Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder said.