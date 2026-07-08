Private bank submits details of TMC's debit-frozen accounts; Calcutta HC adjourns hearing till July 9

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a plea filed by the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee-led faction, challenging the debit-freeze on three accounts of the party, even as the private bank submitted details regarding the corpus fund held in the accounts.

Taking note of personal difficulty expressed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Bidhannagar police in this matter, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya adjourned the hearing until Thursday.

Justice Bhattacharyya had on July 2 directed the private bank to disclose the corpus held in those accounts.

The court did not open the report that was submitted because the hearing was adjourned.

Bringing to the court's notice that a few more bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress have also been debit-frozen, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction's lawyer Kishore Dutta stated that he will file a supplementary affidavit in this regard on the next date of hearing.