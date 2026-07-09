Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Prakash Chik Baraik join BJP

Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Prakash Chik Baraik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kolkata on Thursday, weeks after resigning from the Upper House and quitting the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The three leaders were inducted into the BJP at the party's Salt Lake office in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and other senior state leaders.

Welcoming them into the party, Bhattacharya said the former MPs had expressed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that their experience would strengthen the BJP's organisation in West Bengal.

"For 34 years there was Left Front rule, followed by the Trinamool Congress. Instead of cooperative federalism, the state witnessed a politics of confrontation with the Centre, which stalled development. Placing their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, these three leaders resigned from the Trinamool Congress and have joined the BJP today," he said.

Describing the induction as a "joyous occasion", Bhattacharya said the party wholeheartedly welcomed the three former parliamentarians.