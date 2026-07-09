Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Prakash Chik Baraik join BJP

Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Prakash Chik Baraik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kolkata on Thursday, weeks after resigning from the Upper House and quitting the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
The three leaders were inducted into the BJP at the party's Salt Lake office in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and other senior state leaders.
Welcoming them into the party, Bhattacharya said the former MPs had expressed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that their experience would strengthen the BJP's organisation in West Bengal.
"For 34 years there was Left Front rule, followed by the Trinamool Congress. Instead of cooperative federalism, the state witnessed a politics of confrontation with the Centre, which stalled development. Placing their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, these three leaders resigned from the Trinamool Congress and have joined the BJP today," he said.
Describing the induction as a "joyous occasion", Bhattacharya said the party wholeheartedly welcomed the three former parliamentarians.
The leaders had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the TMC last month following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Before joining the BJP, Baraik had said he resigned after "accepting the opinion of the people" of West Bengal. Asked about his political future at the time, he had said, "Time will tell," while clarifying that he held no personal grievance against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
Sushmita Dev had cited political and personal reasons for her resignation, saying she wanted to work in Assam.
Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, meanwhile, accused the TMC government of "widespread unbridled corruption", atrocities against women, and failures in healthcare, education, industry, law and order, and employment.
The development comes amid internal dissent within the Trinamool Congress following its Assembly election defeat, with the BJP describing the defections as a boost to its organisation in the state.
(With input from Agencies)