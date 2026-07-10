Heavy monsoon rain drenches West Bengal; IMD says more showers likely over next few days

Heavy monsoon showers battered large parts of West Bengal, with Cooch Behar in the northern region recording the state's highest rainfall of 143 mm in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

School and office-goers faced a harrowing time in the rain-drenched state capital as rains continued well past the morning, causing waterlogging and slowing down traffic in several parts of the city, including its IT hub of Sector V in the Salt Lake area.

Dum Dum, where the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is located, recorded south Bengal's highest rainfall at 96 mm, according to weather office data.

Among other places in the state, Alipurduar received 112 mm of rain, Barrackpore 68 mm, Haldia 64 mm, Diamond Harbour 63 mm, and Salt Lake 55 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain over south Bengal till July 13 and over north Bengal till July 15.

Kolkata may be hit by thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 30 to 40 kmph for the next few days, the IMD has predicted.

(With inputs from PTI)