'Not a weak, coward CM like Mamata': Suvendu warns Humayun Kabir over alleged hate speech

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said he was not a "weak and coward" chief minister like his predecessor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, asserting that he would not tolerate "reckless" remarks by elected representatives that could fuel communal tensions.

Addressing a BJP rally in Murshidabad's Rejinagar ahead of the Assembly bypoll, the schedule for which is yet to be announced, Adhikari was referring to Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir, who has recently come under fire over alleged inflammatory statements.

"Make no mistake, I am not a weak and coward chief minister like Mamata Banerjee. I will not tolerate reckless comments from elected representatives. I have asked the local MLA to choose his words carefully, keeping in mind the Constitution of the country," Adhikari said.

He also claimed that the Rejinagar bypoll would be held within the next 30 to 45 days and said the BJP would focus on development rather than communal politics.

"The bypolls in Rejinagar will be held in the next 30 to 45 days. We will usher in development here, with whatever demands the voters here may have as against the Hindu-Muslim politics which has been practised for so long in this region," he said.