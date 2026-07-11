Mamata blames 'radical communal forces', rejected political elements for Baruipur violence

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that "radical communal forces" or those rejected in elections could have been behind the violence that erupted in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas following the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl on July 5.

The chief minister visited Baruipur and met the families of both the minor victim and Indrajit Mondal, who was beaten to death after the girl's body was recovered from Surjapur Haat.

Banerjee alleged that communal radical forces or those rejected by the electorate could have played a role in the unrest that followed the recovery of the girl's body, which was found stuffed in a sack in a pond.

She also refused to describe Indrajit's killing as a lynching, claiming his identity had been established before the "murder".

During the visit, the chief minister handed over an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer to Indrajit's elder brother and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to his parents.

Earlier, she met the victim's parents at their residence and assured them of all possible assistance.

Banerjee had earlier maintained that Mondal, an auto-rickshaw driver, was innocent and said those responsible for his killing would face murder charges. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

"Those rejected in elections could have instigated the violence. Also, I am not writing off the presence of communal radical forces. Investigation will uncover the truth, and action will be taken against everyone involved," she said.

She added that those identified through photographs or video footage had already been arrested.

Indrajit's elder brother, Bapi Mondal, said, "The chief minister has assured us of all help. She gave me the appointment letter and asked me to join the job. This is an appointment letter for a civic volunteer at the Baruipur Police District."