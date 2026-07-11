West Bengal appoints nine-member panel to review UCC draft

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government, headed by the Chief Minister, has formed a nine-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to review the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, taking the BJP's electoral promise a step closer to becoming law in the state.

The eight other members of the committee are Tathagata Roy, former Governor of Meghalaya; Dushyant Nariala, IAS and Resident Commissioner; Shatrughna Singh, retired IAS officer; Sanghamitra Ghosh, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Dr Ratna Bhattacharya, retired Associate Professor of Bangabasi College; Gopal Chandra Mishra, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gour Banga; Osman Gani Mullick, advocate at the Calcutta High Court; and Nirmalya Bhattacharyya, former Executive Director of Sambhag.

The state Judicial Department issued a notification in this regard on July 10.

State Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal held a meeting with Justice Desai, chairperson of the committee, in New Delhi on Thursday before the notification was issued by the Judicial Department.

"...the State Government has already formulated a Draft Bill, namely, the Uniform Civil Code, West Bengal, 2026, with a view to putting in place a comprehensive legal framework for all citizens who are residents of the State, irrespective of their religion, faith or community, concerning critical aspects of personal civil matters such as marriage, divorce, intestate succession and testamentary succession," the notification states.

On July 2, the Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet approved the formation of a committee led by Justice Desai to review the draft UCC Bill.

Justice Desai has chaired similar UCC panels in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

The panel will have four weeks to scrutinise the draft legislation and submit its recommendations, after which it will be placed before the Legislative Assembly.