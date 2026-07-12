Senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh joins rebel faction; says would return to Mamata if Abhishek is sidelined

Ghosh also questioned whether the Mamata retained effective control over it.

"Does Didi really have power in her hands anymore? Power has become concentrated elsewhere and incompetent people were given crucial responsibilities. Even if Mamata Banerjee wanted to, she could not do many things," he claimed.

Asked whether the party's split and electoral defeat were the result of Abhishek Banerjee's leadership, Ghosh said, "He lacks political experience. He did not emerge through any political movement. And what was I-PAC? It's a bunch of youngsters telling us what to do."

"We came up through political struggles and years of hard work. There was no I-PAC in 2011 or 2016. Suddenly they became indispensable. In the end, they destroyed the party and walked away," Ghosh said.

On why he chose to switch camps instead of conveying his concerns directly to Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh maintained that there is only one Trinamool Congress and no factions.

"We have to be where the majority is. MLAs and leaders from North Bengal have all come together in one place. I have taken this decision to stand by the party workers," he said.

"Unfit people were given responsibility. They have been accused of corruption. Now, they have gone into hiding. Ordinary party workers are facing repression. We have to stand by them," Ghosh said.

Responding to the development, BJP leader and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said it didn't matter which camp of the TMC is benefiting from its internal rebellion.

"The TMC is divided into two boats, both of which are sinking. It is their leaders' personal choice as to which sinking boat they want to board. But, there is no doubt that the boats will sink and they will drown with those," he asserted.

On Saturday, the Ritabrata-led dissidents announced its appointments after the faction's two-day working committee meeting in Kolkata, even as their claim over the TMC's symbol, name and party funds remains pending before the Election Commission.

The exercise marked the second major step in the faction's strategy after last month's special session, where it removed Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson, elected senior MLA Arup Roy to the post, constituted a parallel working committee and approached the EC seeking recognition as the "real" Trinamool Congress.

Former Birbhum strongman Anubrata Mondal, long regarded as one of Mamata Banerjee's most trusted political lieutenants, was appointed president of the rebel faction's Birbhum unit, making his crossover one of the most symbolically significant since the split in the party widened after the assembly election.

The rebel faction unveiled its first statewide organisational team, bringing together leaders from rival TMC camps under one banner.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen was made principal spokesperson, while several former ministers and MLAs were given district responsibilities and named office bearers, completing what leaders described as the first phase of its statewide expansion.

(With inputs from PTI)