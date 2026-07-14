CID ADG Supratim Sarkar among 28 IPS officers shifted in major West Bengal Police reshuffle

The West Bengal government on Tuesday transferred 28 IPS officers and five West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officers in a major reshuffle of the state's senior police leadership.

According to an official notification, Additional Director General (CID) Supratim Sarkar has been appointed ADG, Telecommunications.

N R Babu, who was serving as Director General of Correctional Services, has been posted as Director General and Inspector General of Police (CID).

Amit Kumar Rathod has been named the new Commissioner of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, replacing Tripurari Atharv.

K Jayraman, who was serving as ADG, North Bengal, has been transferred as Director of the Directorate of Economic Offences.

Sarkar had earlier served as Kolkata Police Commissioner before being transferred by the Election Commission ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections held in April this year.

(With inputs from PTI)