Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin to return to Kolkata after 20 years to attend literary meet

KOLKATA: With the formation of the first-ever BJP government in Bengal, noted writer Taslima Nasrin is returning after a gap of 20 years, since 2007. to attend a literary programme organised by anti-fundamentalist poets and writers at Rabindra Sadan, a prime cultural hub in the city.

The event is scheduled to be held on August 1. Sources said that the BJP chief minister Suvendu Adhikari is also expected to attend the programme, sharing the stage with Taslima.

The organisers have reportedly invited Suvendu. In a social media post, Taslima has made this announcement. She has been invited by Secular Mission and the Human Rights and Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Foundation (HRBFF).

The organisers said the invitation is in recognition of her long-standing stand against fundamentalism and her advocacy of freedom of expression.

Mohit Roy, on behalf of one of the two organisers, said, “There is no legal problem for Taslima to come to West Bengal. Earlier, the two previous governments in the State were forced to bow down to the fundamentalists. Now, there has been a change of guard in power in the state, and people like us, who keep in touch with Taslima, have decided to bring her back to Kolkata.”

“There is no political relation with politics behind this event. But her security is indeed a major issue. The state government has ensured to provide adequate security arrangements for Taslima during her visit to Kolkata,” Roy said.