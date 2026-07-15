Day after ED summons wife, sons, Mamata loyalist MLA Madan Mitra joins Ritabrata-led rebel camp

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Wednesday joined the rebel camp led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, dealing another political setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, even as he insisted that he remained a member of the party.

The veteran Kamarhati MLA announced his resignation from all national and state organisational committees of the Mamata Banerjee-aligned "Kalighat TMC". He also stepped down as the party's chief whip in the West Bengal Assembly with immediate effect.

"I have only changed my room, not my house. I am very much in the TMC," Mitra told reporters after meeting Ritabrata Banerjee in his chamber in the Assembly.

Dressed in a white kurta and wearing his trademark dark sunglasses, Mitra sat beside the rebel leader before declaring that he would no longer hold any organisational responsibility under the Mamata Banerjee-led faction while continuing as a Trinamool Congress MLA.

"I am resigning from all national and state committees of the Kalighat TMC. I am also stepping down as chief whip. But I remain a Trinamool MLA," he said.

Mitra's switch is the most significant defection to the rebel camp since the organisational split within the TMC became public and is expected to deepen the crisis confronting the Mamata Banerjee faction.

One of the Trinamool Congress' most recognisable mass leaders and a long-time trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, Mitra had in recent months publicly expressed differences with sections of the party leadership, while repeatedly asserting that he had no intention of leaving the party.

His decision to align with the Ritabrata Banerjee camp gives the rebels their highest-profile political face so far and is likely to strengthen their claim that discontent within the TMC extends beyond a handful of dissident legislators.