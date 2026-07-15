TMC offers alternate venues for July 21 rally after Calcutta HC objects to Esplanade site

KOLKATA: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Wednesday told the Calcutta High Court that it was willing to hold its July 21 Martyrs' Day rally in front of Birla Planetarium in south Kolkata if permission was not granted to organise it in front of Victoria House at Esplanade.

Moving the prayer for permission for the July 21 Martyrs' day rally before the court of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, the faction's counsel Kalyan Banerjee stated that it is being held in front of Victoria House in central Kolkata since 1993 under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, with the exception of two or three years.

He also suggested Metro channel or Dorina crossing at Esplanade as alternative venues.

Justice Bhattacharyya made it clear he would not allow the rally in front of Victoria House because it would choke the arterial Chittaranjan Avenue in the heart of the city.

Kalyan Banerjee stated that the police permitted two other rallies to commemorate the day - one by the other faction at Mayo Road in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue and another by the Congress party at Shahid Minar ground, both on July 21.

The Mamata Banerjee faction's petition challenges the Kolkata Police authority's imposition of a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area around Victoria House in Esplanade.

He suggested an alternative venue at the Metro channel in Esplanade or in front of Birla Planetarium, which is about a couple of kilometres away from the other two rallies that day.

He stated that 13 Congress workers were killed during a rally on July 21, 1993, when Mamata Banerjee was the president of Youth Congress, and since then, the day has been remembered as Martyrs' day.

On a query by the court, the lawyer stated that around 15,000 to 20,000 people would participate.

Advocate General Surojit Nath Mitra said the police are not averse to granting permission, but the rally should be held at a different venue.

The court asked that if two rallies have been permitted, why another cannot be allowed in the vicinity with adequate police arrangements.

The court adjourned the hearing until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, when it would resume, and the AG will offer the government's views on the suggestions on other venues.