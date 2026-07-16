Back-to-back blows: Actor-politician Koel Mallick quits Rajya Sabha, adding to TMC crisis

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered another setback on Thursday after Rajya Sabha MP Rukmini Mallick resigned from the Upper House just months after taking oath, marking the latest in a series of exits that have deepened the political crisis confronting West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Mallick, popularly known as actor Koel Mallick in the Bengali film industry, submitted her resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

"I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect," she wrote in her resignation letter.

She also thanked the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for its support during her brief tenure.

"I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha."

Mallick has not publicly disclosed the reasons behind her decision to step down.