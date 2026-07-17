Two schoolchildren among three killed as train rams pool car at open level crossing in Bengal

Three people, including two schoolchildren, were killed after a pool car carrying students was hit by a train at a level crossing near Karna Subarna Railway Station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday morning.

The accident took place around 7 am when the vehicle was crossing the railway tracks at the level-crossing gate, and was struck by a local train, an official from said.

Three others, including the pool car driver, sustained injuries in the collision. They were first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The gateman at the level crossing was arrested for alleged dereliction of duty, the Eastern Railway official said. The crossing gate was reportedly open when the train was approaching, prompting an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident.

A 10-member team has been sent to the spot to probe the cause of the mishap, the official said.

"The team will investigate why the level crossing gate was open when a train was approaching," he said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, the official said.

Train services on the Azimganj-Katwa section of the Eastern Railway’s Howrah division were affected following the accident.

(With inputs from PTI)