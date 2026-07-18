Bengal administration demolishes illegal portion of Abhishek Banerjee's party office

West Bengal BJP government on Saturday demolished the illegal portion of the five-storied office building of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee at Amtala under the Satgachhia assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

With heavy deployment of central forces and the West Bengal Police (WBP), senior officials of the South 24 Parganas district administration, along with state fire services personnel, carried out the demolition operation at Abhishek’s palatial party office.

The local BJP MLA from the Satgachhia constituency was also present at the spot during the operation.

A huge bulldozer was seen demolishing the first floor of the building under the supervision of administrative officials since 12.30 pm. No resistance from Abhishek’s party workers has been reported so far.

According to administrative sources, the five-storied party office came up close to the Amtala market, allegedly violating the approved building plan. The TMC leadership was informed about the alleged violation of building rules in connection with the construction of the party office and was asked to provide clarifications.

However, the party allegedly did not respond to the clarifications sought by the district administration.