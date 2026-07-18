Bengal administration demolishes illegal portion of Abhishek Banerjee's party office

West Bengal BJP government on Saturday demolished the illegal portion of the five-storied office building of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee at Amtala under the Satgachhia assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.
With heavy deployment of central forces and the West Bengal Police (WBP), senior officials of the South 24 Parganas district administration, along with state fire services personnel, carried out the demolition operation at Abhishek’s palatial party office.
The local BJP MLA from the Satgachhia constituency was also present at the spot during the operation.
A huge bulldozer was seen demolishing the first floor of the building under the supervision of administrative officials since 12.30 pm. No resistance from Abhishek’s party workers has been reported so far.
According to administrative sources, the five-storied party office came up close to the Amtala market, allegedly violating the approved building plan. The TMC leadership was informed about the alleged violation of building rules in connection with the construction of the party office and was asked to provide clarifications.
However, the party allegedly did not respond to the clarifications sought by the district administration.
A huge contingent of central forces and police personnel took control of the building since morning. Later, a bulldozer was pressed into service and started the demolition work by first dismantling a shed on the ground floor of the building and then a wall of the structure.
Sources said that notices were also issued to three persons, including Amit Banerjee, the father of Abhishek Banerjee, asking them to appear for a hearing at the district administrative office by 2 pm on July 15. The administration decided to demolish the building after they did not appear for the hearing.
On May 24, a TMC party office at Mathpukur along the E M Bypass in the city was also demolished using bulldozers.
It was alleged that the office had been built by forcefully occupying a portion of a residential building at Mathpukur.