Amit Shah reviews Bengal law and order, border security with CM Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and senior state government officials in Kolkata on Sunday to discuss the law and order situation in the state, including the fencing of the around 2,217-km India-Bangladesh border. West Bengal also shares international borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal, Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta and N R Babu, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), were among the senior officials who attended the meeting.

The meeting came weeks after the passage of the stringent West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, commonly referred to as the 'anti-goonda' legislation, which substantially expanded the state's powers to tackle organised crime, extortion, illegal mining, cybercrime and public disorder.

On a three-day visit to the state, Shah on Saturday reviewed security arrangements along the India-Bangladesh border in north Bengal and inaugurated BSF development projects worth Rs 77.06 crore.

The Union Home Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for what is being billed as the world's largest curd production plant under the Amul Bengal Dairy Project at Sankrail in Howrah district from the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Sunday afternoon. Suvendu was also present at the programme.

Addressing the event, Shah drew a contrast between the state's past and present, saying West Bengal was once "a beacon of light" for the entire country in education, culture, spirituality, the freedom movement and nationalism.