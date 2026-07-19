Rebel MPs have 'clearly announced support for NDA': Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to allot separate seating to 20 MPs who split from the Trinamool Congress has sparked a political row in West Bengal.

Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta described it as a "major development" and said the group has now received formal recognition. He added that Sudip Bandyopadhyay remains the party leader in the House, with Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as chief whip and Shatabdi Roy as deputy leader.

"This is a major development; 20 out of the 28 TMC MPs have joined the NCPI and have now received formal recognition from Speaker Om Birla. As far as we know, Sudip Bandyopadhyay is the party leader, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is the chief whip, and Shatabdi Roy is the deputy leader; separate seating arrangements have been made for them, and they will also be allotted a separate room within the Lok Sabha. They have received full recognition and respect as a distinct political party. We will see what stance they take when Parliament convenes on the 20th," Dutta told ANI.

Dutta further said the group has announced support for the NDA ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning July 20.

"However, they have clearly announced their support for the NDA. I believe significant bills, beneficial to the nation, are forthcoming, and everyone ought to support initiatives that serve the country's interests. So, if our former TMC MPs extend their support, it is a welcome move; good initiatives deserve support," Dutta added.