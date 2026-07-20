West Bengal makes Bengali mandatory for official communication from under new language policy

KOLKATA: Giving recognition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who urged the West Bengal government to promote the extensive use of Bengali across all levels of office administration, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced the state's new language policy.

Announcing in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said Bengali would be used mandatorily for all official communications from September 1.

Suvendu said that Bengali would now be used in all official correspondence, letters, orders, circulars and notifications across the state.

"From September 1, 2026, use of the Bengali language will be mandatory at every level of the state government and other correspondences with the Centre and other states," the Chief Minister said.

"We will use Bengali in all communications with the Centre and other states," he said, adding that communication with the Union government would be carried out in Hindi along with Bengali. At present, official correspondence with the Centre is generally conducted in English.

Suvendu said Shah wrote to him in Bengali during the latter's recent three-day visit to north Bengal and Kolkata, highlighting Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision for preserving India's linguistic diversity.

He read out Shah's letter in the House, adding, "He was an ardent supporter of conservation, development, and the extensive use of Indian languages."

In the letter, Shah suggested that Bengali should be used extensively in governance, including file management, official notifications, departmental communications and orders across all departments under the Bengal government.