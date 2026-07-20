West Bengal to make Bengali mandatory for government communication, including with other states

The West Bengal government will make Bengali mandatory for all official communications from September 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced in the Assembly on Monday, citing a recent letter from Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging states to promote the use of Indian languages in governance.

"From September 1, 2026, use of the Bengali language will be mandatory at every level of the state government," Adhikari said.

He added that the state would use Bengali in all communications with the Centre and other states, while correspondence with the Union government would be in both Bengali and Hindi. At present, official communication with the Centre is generally conducted in English.

During his address, Adhikari read out Shah's letter, written in Bengali during the Union Home Minister's recent three-day visit to the state. In the letter, Shah referred to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's support for the preservation and promotion of Indian languages.

"He was an ardent supporter of conservation, development and the extensive use of Indian languages," Shah wrote.