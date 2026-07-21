Mamata urges INDIA allies to unite against BJP, rules out return of rebel leaders

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday again appealed to the Congress and CPI(M) in the state to unite against the BJP, while making it clear that rebel MPs, MLAs and leaders would not be taken back into the party.

Addressing the annual July 21 'Martyrs' Day' rally organised by her faction near Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, Mamata said, "I want everyone to unite under the banner of the INDIA alliance in Bengal to fight the BJP. I don't have any ego. I urge others also to keep aside their differences and fight together.”

She also said, "If needed, I will join protest staged by Cockroach Janata Party."

Though she did not name the Congress or the CPI(M), her remarks were seen as an appeal to the INDIA bloc partners in West Bengal despite political differences.

Mamata also stepped up her attack on the rebel leaders and challenged them to join the BJP openly.

"I challenge the traitors to directly join the BJP and fight elections," she said.

She accused the rebels of acting as proxies of the BJP and asked them to stop acting as the BJP's "side pillow" and formally join the party.

"If you want to support the BJP, go to the BJP. The more of you who leave, the happier I will be. My students and youth workers are there to fill every vacancy," she said.

"Those thieves have gone to the BJP. I will never take them back," she asserted.

She also alleged that the rebels, with the BJP's support, were trying to take away the Trinamool Congress' "twin flower" symbol but said they could not do so as she is the party's founder-chairperson.