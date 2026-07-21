Why Mamata never testified after 1993 police firing, asks CM Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the Justice Susanta Chatterjee Commission, formed by the previous Trinamool Congress government to probe the death of 13 Youth Congress demonstrators in police firing in Kolkata in 1993, did not summon former CM Mamata Banerjee, the key eyewitness of the incident, for interrogation.

“Significantly, Mamata Banerjee was not summoned by the commission,” Adhikari said in the Assembly. “It had summoned 44 eyewitnesses, including former CM Buddhadev Bhattacharya and senior police officials, but Mamata Banerjee was not called for to appear before the investigations,” he said.

“With instructions of (then home secretary) Manish Gupta, the police firing had happened. The justification of police firing could not be proved,” he added.

While reading out the commission’s report, Adhikari said the police firing had occurred without any provocation, but who asked Gupta to order the firing was not yet known.