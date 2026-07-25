Bengal CM says strict action to be taken against those who attacked journalists during NEET protest rally

He said the accused would face the strictest action under the Goonda Act.

Referring to the protest, Adhikari said it had been held under the banner of the "United Cockroach March", announced by a self-declared member of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with participation from Left and ultra-Left organisations.

“In a democratic country, anyone can exercise their democratic rights by abiding by the law and protesting peacefully,” he said.

Adhikari said police had been instructed not to intervene unless the situation went out of control. He praised Kolkata Police for showing restraint despite what he described as attempts by protesters to provoke a baton charge and the use of tear gas.

According to the chief minister, six journalists who sustained serious injuries received treatment at government hospitals, while several others suffered minor injuries.

He said six FIRs had been registered in connection with the violence, with provisions of the Goonda Act invoked in the cases.

Adhikari further alleged that the 70 identified individuals were neither students nor CJP members and had no connection with the NEET-related protests.

He also named five individuals, Afroz of Rajabagan, Naheed of Kidderpore, Tanveer and Nizam of Ekbalpore, and Rahul Jamal of Watgunge, alleging they were involved in the violence during Friday's protest at Esplanade.

(With inputs from PTI)