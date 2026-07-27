Calcutta HC says consenting adults free to marry despite religious differences

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ruled that religion cannot be a barrier to an interfaith marriage between two consenting adults, observing that they are free to marry a person of their choice.

While hearing a petition filed by two adults seeking protection for their interfaith marriage, the court directed the police to provide adequate security on July 29, when their marriage is scheduled to be registered, to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the ceremony.

The couple has been in a relationship for the past 16 years and has decided to get married. However, they alleged that a third party has been raiding their homes in Uluberia in West Bengal's Howrah district and preventing them from marrying because they belong to different religions.

Fearing for their safety, they moved the bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya, seeking directions to ensure that their marriage registration proceeds peacefully on July 29.

Senior advocate Bikashranjan Bhattacharya appeared for the petitioners.

"They are facing resistance from a third party but not from their families. The third party as well as one political party is regularly threatening and preventing them from getting married. The political party workers are also creating pressure on the girl's father asking him to raise objections in connection with their interfaith marriage even after the notice is issued to them for their registry scheduled on 29 July," Bhattacharya argued during the hearing.