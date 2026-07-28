Adults have right to choose life partners: Calcutta HC orders protection for inter-faith marriage

The Calcutta High Court has directed West Bengal police to provide adequate security and ensure a seamless inter-faith marriage in Howrah on Wednesday, observing that "adult citizens of this country have the right to choose their life partners".

The observation by the court came while hearing a plea by a woman and a man of different faiths who sought police protection to solemnise the marriage, with their counsel claiming they faced opposition from locals over their decision.

The Superintendent of Police of Howrah (Rural) Amit Verma said on Tuesday that adequate steps were being taken in compliance with the high court's order.

Acting on the petition, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya on Monday directed the police to provide adequate protection to the petitioners during their marriage, which is to be solemnised on Wednesday.

"This court does not find any hindrance even if it is a case of inter-faith marriage since the petitioners are adult citizens of this country and they have the right to choose their life partners," Justice Bhattacharyya observed.

The court directed the police to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the wedding.

Justice Bhattacharyya directed the inspector in-charge of Uluberia police station in Howrah to file a compliance report within seven days after the marriage is solemnised and posted hearing in the matter on August 10.

Representing the petitioners, senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya told the court that a furore in the locality over their decision led the man and woman to fear that they may be prevented from solemnising the marriage.

Representing the state, Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Mazumder presented in the court a communication of the inspector in-charge of Uluberia police station, disclosing that certain steps have been taken by the authorities to maintain peace in the locality.

(With inputs from PTI)