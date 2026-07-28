Bandyopadhyay meets Bengal CM as NCPI MPs set to attend NDA meeting

Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday held a closed-door meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, hours before Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MPs were scheduled to attend an NDA meeting in New Delhi, triggering fresh speculation over the party's political trajectory.

Bandyopadhyay is among the 20 former Trinamool Congress MPs who broke away from the Mamata Banerjee-led party and joined the NCPI following the West Bengal Assembly election.

The hour-long meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, gained significance after BJP sources said Adhikari cancelled his planned visit to New Delhi at the last minute.

Neither side issued an official statement on the discussions.

According to sources, Adhikari spoke to several senior NCPI MPs over the phone, informing them that he would not be able to travel to the national capital due to unspecified reasons.

Earlier, former TMC MPs who joined the NCPI had indicated that Adhikari was expected to meet the 20 dissident parliamentarians in Delhi. The proposed interaction had fuelled speculation about the group's future, including the possibility of closer ties with the BJP.

A senior NCPI MP told PTI that the meeting with Adhikari had been postponed, while confirming that the party's MPs would attend the NDA meeting as scheduled.