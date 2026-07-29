MHA says no proposal from West Bengal for Rashtriya Raksha University campus in state

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that it has not received any proposal from the West Bengal government for establishing a campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in the state.

Responding to a question in the Upper House, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said no proposal had been submitted by the state government for setting up an RRU campus in West Bengal.

He went on to add that the establishment of new campuses “is decided based on the University’s institutional requirements and the availability of necessary infrastructure”.

The clarification came in response to a query on whether the Centre had received any demand or proposal for an RRU campus in West Bengal, given the state’s strategic location along international borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and whether the government planned to set up such a campus.

While ruling out any pending proposal, Rai said the university is already engaged with West Bengal through capacity-building initiatives. He informed the House that RRU is conducting cybercrime investigation training programmes for officers of the West Bengal Police at the Kolkata Police Academy.

Rashtriya Raksha University, an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was established through an Act of Parliament in 2020. Headquartered in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the university focuses on education, research and training in national security, policing and criminal justice.

The university currently operates seven campuses across Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir. Two additional campuses are under development in Haryana and Odisha.