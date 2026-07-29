West Bengal police seize Rs 20 crore cash, 15 kgs gold from man close to alleged sand smuggler Tulu Mondal.

KOLKATA: West Bengal police seized more than Rs 20 crore in cash and gold weighing around 15 kgs from the residence of Meenar Mondal, a government bus driver and stone merchant, in Birbhum district.

Police recovered huge amounts of cash, packed in bundles and stored in multiple bags, along with 14 gold bars weighing one kilogram each and 10 gold biscuits weighing 100 grams each, from Mondal's two-storey residence in Deucha village under Mohammad Bazar police station in Birbhum district. The gold is estimated to be worth around Rs 21.5 crore at current market prices.

Meenar Mondal is a relative of Tulu Mondal alias Mohd Nazibuddin, a stone merchant and alleged sand smuggler.

Tulu is reportedly a close aide of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal alias Kesto, once a trusted lieutenant of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Birbhum. Anubrata recently joined the rebel Trinamool Congress led by Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, after the party suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the amount of cash and quantity of gold seized, as the counting of currency notes was still underway.

Acting on a tip-off, Birbhum police conducted a midnight raid at the residence of Meenar Mondal. During the search, police recovered bundles of cash and gold stored inside a room.

Five currency-counting machines have been deployed to count the seized cash, and the process was continuing, police sources said.