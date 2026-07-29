West Bengal police seize Rs 6 crore cash, 15 kgs gold from man close to alleged sand smuggler Tulu Mondal

KOLKATA: West Bengal police seized more than Rs 6 crore in cash and gold weighing around 15 kgs from the residence of Meenar Mondal, a government bus conductor and a relative of Tulu Mondal alias Mohd Nazibuddin, who is a stone merchant cum an alleged sand smuggler.
Nazibuddin is reportedly close to the Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal alias Kesto, in Mahammadbazar of Birbhum district in the State.
Anubrata, who was a trusted lieutenant of the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has recently joined the rebel Trinamool Congress led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.
Acting on a tip-off, Birbhum district police carried out a midnight operation at the house of Meenar Mondal and found the money kept in a number of bundles and gold inside a room. Five denomination machines have been engaged by police for the denomination of currency notes. The counting process is still underway.
Congratulating the police, the chief minister Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X handle later in the day, “Commendable job by our Law Enforcement personnel for the crackdown on Sand Mafia. Following a precise operation based on source-based information, Birbhum Police conducted a major raid under Mohammad Bazar PS targeting the hideout of illegal sand mafia Tullu Mondal alias Mohd Nazibuddin."
"The operation has uncovered staggering amounts of illegally amassed wealth: I deeply appreciate the @WBPolice DGP, SP @BirbhumPolice and the Birbhum District Police Personnel involved in this operation for their swift, professional and decisive action.”
“West Bengal Govt's ongoing drive against the corrupt will go on with 'Zero Tolerance Policy against Corruption' as our guiding principle. Let it be unequivocally clear: no person with a chequered past who has amassed wealth through the exploitation of public resources and hobnobbing with the then ruling political party will be spared. Those who loot public wealth will face the full might of the law. Vigilance and uncompromising action will continue. Crackdown on mafia syndicates will go on,” Suvendu wrote on X.
Locals have raised questions on how Meenar Mondal, being a bus conductor, can have a massive amount of money and gold. However, sources highlighted his involvement with Tulu’s several businesses in the stone crushing industry and alleged cattle and sand smuggling rackets in the district.
Police investigating the case are exploring whether Tulu’s funds generated through illegal businesses were stored in the house of Meenar Mondal.
In 2022, Tulu allegedly got involved in a cattle smuggling racket and faced interrogations by the Enforcement Directorate, which conducted raids at his residence and office in Birbhum.
Earlier, the CBI probing the teachers recruitment scam in the State had raided the flat of former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee’s close aide and recovered cash of more than Rs 50 crore and five kg of gold. Partha was arrested by the agency and granted bail later by the court.