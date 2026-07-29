West Bengal police seize Rs 6 crore cash, 15 kgs gold from man close to alleged sand smuggler Tulu Mondal

KOLKATA: West Bengal police seized more than Rs 6 crore in cash and gold weighing around 15 kgs from the residence of Meenar Mondal, a government bus conductor and a relative of Tulu Mondal alias Mohd Nazibuddin, who is a stone merchant cum an alleged sand smuggler.

Nazibuddin is reportedly close to the Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal alias Kesto, in Mahammadbazar of Birbhum district in the State.

Anubrata, who was a trusted lieutenant of the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has recently joined the rebel Trinamool Congress led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Acting on a tip-off, Birbhum district police carried out a midnight operation at the house of Meenar Mondal and found the money kept in a number of bundles and gold inside a room. Five denomination machines have been engaged by police for the denomination of currency notes. The counting process is still underway.

Congratulating the police, the chief minister Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X handle later in the day, “Commendable job by our Law Enforcement personnel for the crackdown on Sand Mafia. Following a precise operation based on source-based information, Birbhum Police conducted a major raid under Mohammad Bazar PS targeting the hideout of illegal sand mafia Tullu Mondal alias Mohd Nazibuddin."