Calcutta HC seeks report from police over encounter of Baruipur rape-murder accused

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday sought a detailed report from Baruipur district police in connection with the encounter in which the main accused in the brutal rape and murder case of a minor girl was shot dead on July 8 in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The court has asked the police to submit an affidavit explaining why the main accused was taken to the encounter spot at midnight for reconstruction of the crime scene of the rape and murder and what transpired during the incident.

The next hearing of the case will be held on August 18, and the police will have to submit the affidavit before that.

Prabhas Mondal, the main accused in the Baruipur minor rape and murder case, was shot dead while he allegedly tried to escape from police custody during the reconstruction of the crime scene.

An advocate has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court raising questions over the role of the police in connection with the encounter.

Senior advocate and CPI(M) leader Bikashranjan Bhattacharya appeared for the petitioner.

Prabhas was taken to the crime scene in Baruipur at around 12.45 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday for reconstruction of the crime scene.

According to the police, while attempting to reconstruct the crime scene after midnight, Prabhas Mondal tried to snatch a firearm and escape. Police said they retaliated in self-defence after the accused fired one round.

He was rushed to Baruipur Hospital after sustaining bullet injuries but was declared dead.

He was one of the four accused in the case and had been seen with the victim in CCTV footage before the alleged rape and murder of the girl.

The three other accused have been identified as Ananda Sardar, Dibakar Sardar and Kabir Mollah.