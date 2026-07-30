West Bengal BJP chief Bhattacharya urges CM to bid for chemical park under Centre's BHAVYA Rasayan

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to make a strong bid for setting up a dedicated chemical park in the state under the Centre’s newly approved BHAVYA Rasayan scheme.

His appeal comes at a time when the state is seeking large industries capable of generating substantial employment, particularly after the Tata Group shifted its small car project from Singur in Hooghly district to Sanand in Gujarat in 2008.

Samik, who is also the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, has proposed that the chemical park be established in Singur.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister on July 28, he also suggested that the industrial belts of Haldia in East Midnapore, Raghunathpur in Purulia and Durgapur in East Bardhaman be considered for setting up the chemical parks, in addition to Singur.

According to the letter, the state BJP chief said the Union Cabinet had approved the Rs 3,030-crore scheme on July 24 to establish three dedicated chemical parks across the country through a competitive challenge route.

He suggested potential sites, including Singur, Haldia, Raghunathpur and Durgapur, and proposed that the state constitute an inter-departmental task force led by the state Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Department and the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) to prepare the required land dossier.

He also urged the government to earmark the state’s matching contribution in the upcoming budget.