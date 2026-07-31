Bangladesh-born author Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after 19 years

KOLKATA: After a gap of 19 years, Bangladesh-born controversial writer Taslima Nasrin returned to Kolkata on Friday, a day before she is scheduled to be accorded a civic reception at Rabindra Sadan, the city's premier cultural centre, during a literary programme against fundamentalism. She is scheduled to share the dais with BJP leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday.

Wearing a white saree with a red border and sunglasses, Taslima landed at the Kolkata airport nearly 19 years after she was quietly moved out of the city in November 2007 following violent protests over her writings. She shared her feelings with reporters at the airport.

When asked, the writer, who is now a Swedish national, told reporters, “I am feeling so good and thank you all.”

Before reaching Kolkata, she wrote in a social media post in Bengali, “Aaji e prabhate Kalikata obhimukhe jaatra korilam (I started my journey for Calcutta this morning).”

Sourav Sikdar, BJP MLA from Dum Dum Uttar constituency, and Mohit Roy, one of the organisers of the programme, welcomed her at the airport.

Several organisations, including Secular Mission, the Human Rights and Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Foundation (HRBFF), and Poschimbongyer Jonnyo (For West Bengal), have organised the programme at Rabindra Sadan on Saturday. She will attend the programme. Besides several other dignitaries, the organisers have also invited the Chief Minister to the event.

Calcutta High Court lawyer Osman Gani Mullick, on behalf of another organisation, Secular Mission, involved in Saturday's programme, also wrote in a social media post, “End of a prolonged waiting. We were with her fight, now with her and will also remain in future.”

Kolkata Police have already strengthened security arrangements in the city ahead of Taslima's visit.

Police on Thursday inspected the Rabindra Sadan venue and finalised security arrangements.

According to the organisers, Taslima will recite her poems and participate in a discussion at Rabindra Sadan.

Besides Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and veteran Bengali author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay will be on the dais with Taslima.

“Poet Joy Goswami will also attend, and the programme will last two-and-a-half hours,” Osman Gani told the media.

Some senior police officers said, “Visitors will not be allowed to carry water bottles, bags, umbrellas or any other objects into the auditorium. Around 1,000 people will be allowed inside.”

Nasrin left Kolkata in 2007 during the tenure of the CPI(M)-led Left Front government headed by former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya after violent protests over her novel Dwikhandito led to a deterioration in the law and order situation in the city. The Army was deployed to bring the situation under control.