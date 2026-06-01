Bengal CM asks SIT to probe over fake Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries, alleged signature forgery in Assembly

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Suvendu Adhikari on Monday launched a scathing attack on the former Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee in the state, accusing it of prompting corruption in connection with the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

The CM also claimed that Trinamool Congress is yet to leave its old practice of ‘loot’ even after suffering a disastrous defeat to the BJP in the Bengal assembly elections.

Suvendu said that separate special investigation teams (SITs) would probe the alleged fake beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar, the women's cash transfer scheme of the previous Trinamool Congress government, and the alleged forgery of signatures of MLAs in a letter submitted by the former ruling party to the office of the Speaker on the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

"It was revealed that many male beneficiaries had availed of the women's financial assistance under the scheme during the regime of the previous Trinamool Congress government in the state," he alleged.

He claimed, “Around 30 lakh Lakshmir Bhandar accounts are fake. I have asked the director general of police (DGP) to form an SIT to investigate the matter."

He said that a money laundering probe will also be conducted, as it involves illegal cash transfers.

He added that those people who were questioning the 12-page verification form for the new BJP government's Annapurna Bhandar scheme, in which the financial assistance to a woman beneficiary will be increased to Rs 3,000 per month, should take into account the instances of illegalities noticed in the erstwhile Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

Several men have already been arrested for availing the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme benefits by showing false claims, he said.