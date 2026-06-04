TMC councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation arrested in sexual assault case

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was arrested on Thursday over allegations of assault and molestation of a woman in south Kolkata, police said.

Biswajit Mondal, councillor of Ward No. 114, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged at Regent Park police station on June 1 by a woman from the Purba Putiary area.

According to police, the complainant alleged that Mondal assaulted and molested her near a school in March 2024.

“A case has been registered against Mondal. The allegations include assault, molestation, criminal intimidation and verbal abuse. Investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

The woman further alleged that after the recent change in government in West Bengal, Mondal verbally abused her and threatened her with serious consequences.

Mondal’s arrest comes amid a series of actions against several Trinamool Congress leaders and elected representatives across the state following the Assembly elections.

In recent weeks, multiple KMC councillors have been arrested on charges ranging from extortion and intimidation to corruption.

On June 2, Ward No. 106 councillor Arijit Das Thakur and Ward No. 36 councillor Sachin Singh were arrested in an alleged extortion case. A day later, Ward No. 2 councillor Mahesh Kumar Sharma was held on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. Earlier, Ward No. 123 councillor Sudip Polley was arrested on May 23 in another alleged extortion case.

(With inputs from PTI)