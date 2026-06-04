Trinamool leader, Mamata Banerjee’s trusted lieutenant Krishna Chakraborty resigns as Bidhannagar mayor

KOLKATA: In a fresh setback for the Trinamool Congress in urban local bodies, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation mayor Krishna Chakraborty resigned from her post on Thursday, a day after Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim expressed his intent to step down, citing difficulties in functioning within the civic body.

Chakraborty, a close associate of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee since 1984, tendered her resignation to the BMC commissioner, citing personal reasons and expressing her desire to focus on her role as a councillor after serving as mayor for 16 consecutive years.

"This is entirely my personal decision. I have been in this chair for 16 years. I have no grudge against anyone. I have followed the rules to resign. I want to give some time to myself. I want to work as a councillor," Chakraborty told reporters.

Officials of the civic body confirmed receipt of her resignation letter.

With Chakraborty’s resignation, the Trinamool Congress ruled Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, popularly known as the Salt Lake Municipal Corporation, is expected to be outside the administrative control of the former ruling party in Bengal.

On Wednesday, Hakim, former urban development and municipal affairs minister in the erstwhile Trinamool Congress cabinet led by Mamata Banerjee, met the party supremo at her Kalighat residence in south Kolkata and expressed his desire to resign as Kolkata mayor.