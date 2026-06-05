Bengal CM voices concern over concretisation of Kolkata, says green cover rules were being ignored

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday voiced concern over the rapid concretisation of Kolkata and its adjoining urban areas, alleging that mandatory norms on preserving green spaces in construction projects were often ignored during the previous regime, and warned that the environmental cost of such violations would be paid by future generations.

Launching the state government's ambitious afforestation campaign, 'Ekti Gaach Mayer Naame' (A Tree in Mother's Name) on World Environment Day, Adhikari announced a target of planting and maintaining 1.10 crore trees across the state by March 31, 2027.

"Greater Kolkata region is gradually turning into a concrete jungle. Expansion of the city is natural, but environmental concerns are often being overlooked. We have created vast stretches of concrete and will have to pay the price for this injustice in the future. The new government wants to stop this, and we will be more careful," Adhikari said at a state-level World Environment Day celebration at Nalban in Bidhannagar.

The programme, organised by the state environment department, marked the formal launch of the tree plantation drive, which will be coordinated by the forest department.

Adhikari said existing building regulations mandate that at least one-third of the total area of any construction project be kept green through plantations, gardens or open green spaces.

"Those who approve building plans are aware of the rules. Yet, in many cases, adequate green cover is not being maintained. This contributes to rising temperatures, air pollution and a decline in the natural water retention capacity of urban areas," he said.

Raising concerns over forest land getting reduced in many parts of North Bengal, Adhikari said this has to be stopped, or else it will alter the ecological balance.

The chief minister warned that unchecked urbanisation and shrinking green zones were disturbing the ecological balance and adversely affecting the quality of life of city residents.

Referring to concerns raised by environmental experts, he said the absence of adequate green cover could intensify the impact of heatwaves and aggravate several environmental challenges in the coming years.

The afforestation campaign seeks to plant at least 1.10 crore saplings across the state over the next 10 months, making it one of the largest tree plantation initiatives undertaken by the government in recent years.

The event began with a plantation drive along the Nalban waterbody, where Adhikari planted an indigenous sapling to symbolically launch the campaign.

In a parallel conservation initiative, fish fingerlings were released into the waterbody to aid the restoration of local aquatic ecosystems.

Senior officials, including the chief secretary, the chief minister's state adviser and top functionaries of the environment, forests, health and fisheries departments attended the programme.

Fifty students selected as 'environment ambassadors' under Mission LiFE also participated in the event.

Emphasising public participation in environmental protection, Adhikari announced that educational institutions, clubs and social organisations forming eco-clubs for environmental awareness and greening activities would be eligible for financial assistance from the state government.

"Observing Environment Day on one day alone will not be enough. The effort must continue throughout the year. Planting trees, conserving water, reducing plastic use and protecting green spaces should become a way of life," he said.

The chief minister said governments alone could not address environmental degradation and called upon citizens, particularly the younger generation, to play a greater role in protecting natural resources.

Environmentalists have repeatedly flagged concerns over the rapid loss of open spaces and wetlands in and around Kolkata amid expanding urbanisation, warning that the trend could worsen the city's vulnerability to heat stress, flooding and air pollution.

(With inputs from PTI)