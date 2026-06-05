TMC's Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata mayor, says he wants to leave with 'head held high'

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Friday resigned as the mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), saying he was unable to function properly. Hakim said he stepped down from the post with his "head held high" after he obtained the consent of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

One of the TMC's most prominent minority faces and a key pillar of the party's urban organisation, Hakim submitted his resignation amid continuing political turbulence within the TMC following its defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.

In a pre-resignation press conference, Hakim reflected on his nearly seven-and-a-half-year tenure at the helm of the civic body and thanked KMC officials and the people of Kolkata for helping him steer the city through some of its most challenging periods.

"During my tenure as mayor, Kolkata faced several difficult situations, including cyclone Amphan and the COVID-19 pandemic. We successfully overcame these challenges with the support of KMC officials and the citizens of the city," he said.

Hakim said he had sought permission from Banerjee before deciding to demit office. "I wanted to leave with my head held high. I sought permission from my leader, and she granted it," he said.